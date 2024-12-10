TEAMSTERS APPLAUD KROGER-ALBERTSONS INJUNCTION

Preliminary Injunction Halts Anti-Competitive, Anti-Worker Mega-Merger

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and Teamsters Warehouse Division Director Tom Erickson regarding today's decision to issue a preliminary injunction to block the Kroger-Albertsons mega-merger.

"The Teamsters welcome the U.S. District Court's decision to halt the reckless Kroger-Albertsons merger, which posed a direct threat to workers, consumers, and competition in the grocery industry.

"Kroger and Albertsons executives have repeatedly ignored opportunities to do right by hardworking Teamsters members who drive their success. Instead of cooperating and working with us, they opted for a merger driven by greed, aimed at increasing market power at the expense of workers and communities.

"Their partnership with C&S Wholesale Grocers—one of the most anti-union companies in the industry—exposed the true purpose behind this merger: to squeeze more profits by undermining workers and stifling competition.

"We commend the Federal Trade Commission and the court for recognizing the severe damage this merger would have inflicted nationwide. The FTC put on a strong case, and this decision reflects the broad opposition to unchecked corporate consolidation shared by labor unions, elected officials, shareholders, consumer advocates, and the public.

"Regulatory action, grassroots organizing, and the determined efforts of the Teamsters union were pivotal in securing this injunction. This victory sets a powerful precedent in the fight against unchecked corporate greed that exploits workers and undermines communities. We are confident this campaign will serve as a model for challenging future mega-mergers that threaten the livelihoods of American workers and the well-being of consumers nationwide."

