TEAMSTERS APPLAUD L.A. COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR PASSING RESOLUTION IN FAVOR OF AV LOCAL CONTROL BILL SB 915

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

08 Feb, 2024, 18:52 ET

Elected Officials Join Forces with Teamsters for Good Jobs, Safe Streets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union commends the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for passing a landmark resolution in favor of Senate Bill 915 (SB 915), legislation that allows California's local governments to regulate autonomous vehicles (AVs). SB 915 has strong bipartisan support and is part of the CARS legislative package on autonomous vehicles that the Teamsters are advocating for in Sacramento to protect good jobs and public safety.

"SB 915 is common sense legislation that would put safety first, and the Teamsters applaud the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for their unanimous support of this bill," said Chris Griswold, President of Teamsters Joint Council 42. "We'd especially like to thank Supervisors Lindsay Horvath and Janice Hahn for sponsoring this resolution. AVs have wreaked havoc on our streets for too long and with too little oversight. It's past time that local governments have a say in how this untested technology is deployed in their communities. The Teamsters urge all of California's elected leaders to prioritize public safety by supporting the passage of SB 915 into law."

SB 915 was introduced on January 9, 2024, by State Sen. Dave Cortese (D - San Jose), shortly after the California Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV) approved Waymo's application to expand its fleet to the suburbs of Los Angeles and San Francisco. If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), Waymo could operate 24/7 in any weather conditions and on any roads, including highways. Despite robotaxis running over pedestrians, blocking first responders from their jobs, reportedly coming within seconds of colliding with children, and causing traffic pileups, the CPUC and DMV have refused to implement significant AV safety measures.

"SB 915 comes down to local control and leveling the playing field. Local cities and counties know their communities best. Municipalities are used to regulating traffic, zoning and construction. We know our streets well and we're able to work with our local public works departments and law enforcement partners to make our streets safe," said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "This is why cities and counties should have local authority to establish and enforce regulations on automated vehicle services."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Sean Nesmith, (678) 467-4306
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

