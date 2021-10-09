Teamsters, Assemblymember Carrillo Celebrate Newsom Signing Bill To Protect Port Truck Drivers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Governor Gavin Newsom signing into law AB 794, a bill designed to protect truck drivers at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Teamsters Port Division Director Ron Herrera released a statement. AB 794, by Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, will require that companies seeking grants, incentives and rebates for purchasing clean fleet vehicles are in compliance with labor laws related to worker misclassification.

"Thank you, Governor Newsom, for taking decisive action to protect our state's port truck drivers, who have kept our stores, hospitals, and warehouses stocked throughout the pandemic," Herrera said. "By signing AB 794, Governor Newsom is standing with California drivers in our vision for a just and equitable future where our work is valued and our basic rights are protected."

Herrera continued, "AB 794 will put California on the path to building an economy that truly protects our essential truck drivers and supports clean air and a healthy environment. These new laws will ensure that taxpayers are no longer forced to subsidize trucking companies that habitually misclassify workers. The Teamsters are absolutely committed to using every tool available to hold accountable bad actors in the trucking industry and empower drivers to win a better life for themselves, their families and their co-workers."

"Our public funds should reward companies that follow the law and respect worker rights. But for far too long, trucking companies have passed the cost of upgrading to green vehicles onto our state's port truck drivers," said Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo. "I'm grateful to Governor Newsom for signing AB 794, which will ensure that trucking companies relying on taxpayer subsidies to build their clean truck fleets abide by strong labor standards. Additionally, this is model legislation that can set the tone for a true just transition that puts workers first and includes labor as part of the solution to clean our air and reduce carbon emissions."

