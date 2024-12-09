TEAMSTERS AT i-HEALTH FORCED TO STRIKE

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Dec 09, 2024, 10:40 ET

Company's Unfair Labor Practices Push Workers to Picket Line

ENFIELD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 20 Teamsters at i-Health has been forced to go on strike because of the company's assault on their rights.

This week, after i-Health refused to bargain in good faith for months and unleashed an onslaught of unfair labor practices, these workers voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. After two days on the picket line, the company fired 11 full-time workers and one temporary worker without just-cause.

"It's outrageous what this company is doing to us," said Lawrence Sanchez, a worker at i-Health and member of Teamsters Local 671. "They think they can push us around and play games with our lives and livelihoods. But we won't stand for it."

The workers process and distribute products that are shipped to major retailers across the country and around the world. In March, they voted to join Local 671 to secure improved health care and guarantees against being forced to work unreasonably long hours.

"All that these workers want is to be treated with decency," said Anthony Lepore, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 671. "They want to do their jobs and provide for their families — just like anyone else. Instead, i-Health tries to force them to work 12 hours a day, six days a week. If they think they're going to get away with acting like this, they are wrong."

Teamsters Local 671 represents workers in transportation, construction, and many other industries throughout Central Connecticut. For more information, go to Teamsters671.com.

