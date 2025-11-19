TEAMSTERS AT MBM LOGISTICS RATIFY STRONG FIRST CONTRACT

Workers at DHL 3PL Secure Higher Wages, Fully Paid Health Care, Strong Job Protections

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 workers at MBM Logistics, a third-party logistics provider (3PL) for DHL Express, have overwhelmingly ratified a strong first Teamsters contract. The three-year agreement secures higher wages, fully employer paid health care, expanded time off, and stronger job protections.

"We are proud of the agreement we negotiated and of our newest members who overcame an intense union busting campaign," said Walt Howard, President of Teamsters Local 385. "This contract delivers great wages, great benefits, and real job security that will allow these men and women to build a career at MBM."

Workers at MBM Logistics voted to join Local 385 last year. Throughout the organizing campaign and contract fight, MBM management spent tens of thousands of dollars on anti-union consultants who were paid $375 an hour to interfere with workers' rights.

"MBM management did everything possible to stop us from becoming Teamsters," said Antonio Talavera, an MBM worker and member of Local 385. "We stuck together and demanded what we have earned. It's exciting to know that we are now protected by a Teamsters contract."

The Teamsters represent more than 10,000 DHL Express workers nationwide. The new agreement in Orlando provides a $5 hourly wage increase, fully employer paid health care at no cost to employees, expanded vacation time, and seven new paid holidays.

"These workers faced the gauntlet of corporate greed but never caved," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division. "They stood firm and demanded what they rightfully deserve. This is an excellent first contract that will deliver life-changing improvements for these workers and their families."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm , (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters