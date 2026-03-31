TEAMSTERS AT PARK MGM UNANIMOUSLY RATIFY STRONG FIRST CONTRACT

Front Desk Casino Workers in Las Vegas Secure Two-Year Agreement

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Front desk workers at Park MGM, represented by Teamsters Local 986, have unanimously ratified a strong first collective bargaining agreement. The two-year contract protects and rewards 82 workers, delivering higher wages, improved benefits, and stronger workplace protections.

The bargaining unit includes front desk clerks, head cashiers, rooms controllers, lobby ambassadors, and guest service representatives. They play a critical role in delivering a seamless and welcoming guest experience from check-in to check-out.

"Organizing with Local 986 was an easy choice that led to overwhelmingly positive results," said Andrea Mata, a front desk clerk and proud member of Local 986. "This contract allows me to provide a better future for myself and my family. I'm very grateful for all the support throughout this process."

Under the new agreement, workers will receive a 10 percent wage increase, improved benefits, and an enhanced pension plan. Workers will now have access to the Teamsters Health and Welfare plan that reduces their deductibles by lowering co-pays and out-of-pocket costs.

"This agreement shows what's possible when workers come together and organize," said Tommy Blitsch, Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show, and Casino Division. "Strong contracts are built on solidarity, and this victory delivers real improvements that raise standards across the industry."

"These members showed strength and determination from day one and it paid off," said Tim Vera, President of Local 986. "Winning a first contract like this is a big milestone that delivers immediate improvements while building lasting power for the future."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent nearly 6,000 members at casinos and casino hotels.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters