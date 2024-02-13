TEAMSTERS AT REPUBLIC SERVICES AUTHORIZE STRIKE BY 99 PERCENT MARGIN

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

13 Feb, 2024, 11:57 ET

Local 104 Members Demand First Contract and End to Unfair Labor Practices

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 104 in Phoenix, Arizona, working at Republic Services, voted by an overwhelming 99 percent margin on Saturday to authorize a strike. The strike authorization stems directly from management's refusal to bargain in good faith and the company's blatant disregard for federal labor laws.

"The company's stall tactics and outright refusal to negotiate have left us with no alternative but to authorize a strike," said Guillermo Gomez, a residential driver at Republic Services and a member of Local 104. "It's high time for the company to present us a reasonable contract offer." 

Since 118 drivers, scale clerks, and heavy equipment operators joined Local 104 last year, Republic Services has consistently delayed contract talks, failed to propose a fair collective bargaining agreement, and committed numerous unfair labor practices.

"Despite overcoming a vigorous and often unlawful anti-union campaign during their organizing efforts, Republic Services has persisted in denying our members a fair contract for almost a year," said Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 104. "It is well past time for management to take negotiations seriously, or we're prepared to take action."

Last week, members of Local 731 in Momence, Illinois, unanimously authorized a strike against Republic Services. A strike at Republic would not be a first for the Teamsters. Over the years, the company has built a troubling track record of unfair labor practices, flagrant legal infractions, and a callous disregard for the welfare of its workforce.

"Teamsters nationwide at Republic Services are united in seeking fair contracts and an end to the company's unjust labor practices," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "The rich, greedy, out-of-touch executives at this company have demonstrated time and time again they think they are above the law. If management does not get serious at the bargaining table, we are prepared to fight back and demand what's rightfully ours."

Across the country, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 7,000 workers at Republic Services. Over the past several years, corporate greed and Republic Services' refusal to respect workers' collective bargaining rights have disrupted hundreds of thousands of people's trash collection and put communities at risk.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

