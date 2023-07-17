TEAMSTERS AT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

Teamsters Local 120

17 Jul, 2023, 17:22 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 18 at 12:00 PM, Sun Country flight attendants represented by Teamsters Local 120 will be holding an informational picket. The workers are demanding that the company give them a collective bargaining agreement with a compensation package consistent with what attendants at other airlines already receive.

WHO:

Teamsters flight attendants, union leaders, and their allies

WHEN:

12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2023

WHERE:

Minneapolis – St. Paul International Airport

Terminal Two

4300 Glumack Dr.

St Paul, MN 55111

VISUALS:

Picket signs, marching, chanting

INTERVIEWS:

Available upon request.

Founded in 1903, Teamsters Local 120 represents over 12,000 workers at over 300 employers in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to https://www.teamsterslocal120.org/.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 120

