TEAMSTERS AT SUN COUNTRY AIRLINES TO HOLD INFORMATIONAL PICKET

17 Jul, 2023, 17:22 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 18 at 12:00 PM, Sun Country flight attendants represented by Teamsters Local 120 will be holding an informational picket. The workers are demanding that the company give them a collective bargaining agreement with a compensation package consistent with what attendants at other airlines already receive.
WHO:
Teamsters flight attendants, union leaders, and their allies
WHEN:
12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, 2023
WHERE:
Minneapolis – St. Paul International Airport
Terminal Two
4300 Glumack Dr.
St Paul, MN 55111
VISUALS:
Picket signs, marching, chanting
INTERVIEWS:
Available upon request.
Founded in 1903, Teamsters Local 120 represents over 12,000 workers at over 300 employers in four states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, go to https://www.teamsterslocal120.org/.
Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 120
