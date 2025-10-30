TEAMSTERS AT ZENITH LOGISTICS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

Local 100 Members Win Major Pay Increase, Teamsters Health Care, and Improved Working Conditions

CINCINNATI, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Zenith Logistics, a third-party logistics company (3PL) contracted by Kroger, have overwhelmingly ratified a new six-year collective bargaining agreement. The group of more than 180 warehouse workers are represented by Teamsters Local 100.

"This is a major victory for our brothers and sisters at Zenith Logistics," said Bill Davis, President of Local 100. "These jobs aren't easy — it's demanding work that requires skill and precision. Our members have earned every bit of the protections and improvements secured in this new agreement."

The contract delivers a 39 percent wage increase, fully paid Teamsters health care coverage, improved vacation policies, and stronger retirement benefits. It also recognizes Juneteenth as a paid holiday, guarantees double-time pay for hours worked beyond scheduled shifts, mandates technology alone cannot be the primary basis for discipline without other evidence, and establishes a joint safety committee to address workplace hazards.

"Our hard work and solidarity made this victory possible," said Brian Gaines, a warehouse worker at Zenith Logistics. "Every day, we're the ones moving the product and keeping Kroger's supply chain running. This contract shows that when workers are united, we set the standard."

Zenith Logistics is one of Kroger's largest 3PL partners. Nationwide, the Teamsters represent more than 1,000 workers at Zenith Logistics and over 7,000 workers at Kroger and its subsidiaries.

"Our strength comes from standing together and demanding what we deserve," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "This agreement reflects not only what these workers have achieved, but what's possible for others who are ready to join the Teamsters and demand what they rightfully have earned."

Teamsters Local 100 represents more than 5,000 hardworking men and women throughout Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, ranging from delivery, logistics, warehouse municipalities, construction, and the movie industry. For more information, visit teamsterslocal100.com.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters