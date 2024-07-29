TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT COSTCO AHEAD OF NATIONAL CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

Nearly Unanimous Strike Vote Reflects Growing Militancy Among Costco Workers Nationwide

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Costco workers represented by Teamsters Local 822 in Norfolk, Va., have voted to authorize a strike against the retail wholesaler as national contract negotiations are set to begin on Aug. 21.

The near-unanimous vote comes after more than eight months of negotiations for a first contract. Nearly 250 warehouse workers organized with the Teamsters in December 2023, becoming the first group to win union representation at the company in over two decades.

"Costco's games and delay tactics have left our members restless," said James Wright, President of Teamsters Local 822 and International Vice President At-Large. "The nearly unanimous strike authorization vote shows just how serious our members are about demanding results. They are fed up with the company's changing corporate culture and are ready to take action to stop the backsliding."

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien and Teamsters Warehouse Division Director Tom Erickson will lead the charge in national negotiations next month along with rank-and-file Costco Teamsters serving on the bargaining committee. The Teamsters national contract with Costco expires January 31, 2025, protecting more than 18,000 Teamsters.

Teamsters Local 174, led by Teamsters Western Region International Vice President Rick Hicks, is also in negotiations for more than 150 Costco drivers in Sumner, Wash. In April 2024, they became the first group of drivers at a Costco Distribution Center to organize with the Teamsters.

"We are determined to secure the strongest national contract ever for Costco workers," said Erickson, who also serves as Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "The militancy we are seeing in Norfolk is happening all across the country. In Washington State, drivers are fighting for more at the table, and all across the country workers are organizing and mobilizing to keep Costco in check. Workers have had enough of the company's bad behavior and are prepared to fight for the fair treatment and compensation they deserve. Teamsters are sending a loud message to Costco: we want results, and we are prepared to take action to get them."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters