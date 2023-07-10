TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT REPUBLIC SERVICES IN METRO ATLANTA

News provided by

Teamsters Local 728, Atlanta

10 Jul, 2023, 14:29 ET

Teamsters Local 728 Members Authorize Strike After Weeks of Contentious Negotiations; Contract Expires July 31

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, 180 waste workers in Atlanta voted by 95 percent to authorize a strike at Republic Services [NYSE: RSG]. The drivers, helpers, and mechanics are members of Teamsters Local 728. The contract expires July 31.

"This company needs to stop mistreating workers and taking us for granted. We worked nonstop during the entire pandemic and provide an essential service," said Jeff Rolland, a 37-year driver at Republic Services. "We deserve more from this company and are prepared to hit the streets if we have to."

If workers strike, it will not be the first time Republic Services workers have walked the picket line in Georgia. In 2013 and 2018, workers at the company's hauling yard in McDonough and Cumming went on strike to protest violations of federal labor laws by the company.

Over the last several years, Republic Services has forced high-profile strikes across the U.S., disrupting trash collection for hundreds of thousands of people and putting communities at risk.

"This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to Republic Services that our members are in this fight and ready to strike if the company doesn't get its act together," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "This is nothing but corporate greed from the worst corporate actor in the industry."

Proudly serving the Atlanta community for more than 70 years, Local 728 fights for hardworking families. For more information, go to teamsterslocal728.org.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 728, Atlanta

