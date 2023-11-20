WORKERS AT REPUBLIC SERVICES VOTE TO JOIN LOCAL 728

News provided by

Teamsters Local 728, Atlanta

20 Nov, 2023, 16:38 ET

Teamsters Call Out Republic for Dirty Tricks and Unfair Labor Practices 

CALHOUN, Ga., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an intense union-busting campaign, workers at Republic Services in Calhoun, Ga., have triumphed and voted to join Teamsters Local 728. The 42 commercial and residential drivers seek higher wages, health care benefits, improved safety, better working conditions, and respect.

"I've worked at Republic for six years. I voted to become a Teamster because I want a voice to better my career," said Michael Shipley, a roll-off driver and organizing committee member. "I am ready to fight for a fair contract to improve our workplace and give us the respect we deserve."

The union-busting tactics employed by Republic Services reached a new, possibly illegal, low when the company unit observer threatened to slash workers' tires, fill their gas tanks with sugar, and held up an organizing committee flier to announce that everyone featured has "a target on their backs."

"I have never seen a company willingly allow their unit observer to threaten workers with bodily harm and damage to their property," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "If a union supporter acted as Republic's unit observer did on election day, they would have been terminated on the spot. We will be considering the appropriate course of legal action."

The tactics employed by Republic Services are just another example of the company's indifference to the law. Since 2022, Republic has faced approximately $9 million in expenses for outstanding legal proceedings due to lawsuits for, among other things, faulty or unsafe trucks, illegal air and water pollution, sexual harassment and workplace discrimination, and violations of contracts.

Teamsters Local 728 represents over 12,000 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. For more information, go to teamsterslocal728.org.

Contact: Chuck Stiles (202) 437-7320  
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 728, Atlanta

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT REPUBLIC SERVICES IN METRO ATLANTA

TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT REPUBLIC SERVICES IN METRO ATLANTA

Yesterday, 180 waste workers in Atlanta voted by 95 percent to authorize a strike at Republic Services [NYSE: RSG]. The drivers, helpers, and...
ATLANTA BUS OPERATORS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

ATLANTA BUS OPERATORS VOTE UNANIMOUSLY TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

First Transit bus workers who provide transportation at the Georgia Institute of Technology have voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 728 in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.