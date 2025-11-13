TEAMSTERS-BACKED DELIVERY PROTECTION ACT SECURES SUPERMAJORITY IN NEW YORK CITY COUNCIL

Union Calls for Hearing on Bill to Hold Amazon Accountable for Worker Abuse

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters and their allies have reached a major milestone for working people as the Delivery Protection Act secured a bipartisan, veto-proof supermajority of sponsors in the New York City Council. This legislation would hold Amazon accountable for its exploitative labor practices and make the e-commerce giant responsible for the safety of its drivers and city streets.

"Amazon's dangerous business model is built on corporate greed. The best way to stop Amazon from undercutting employers who actually follow the law and respect workers is to pass the Delivery Protection Act," said Thomas Gesualdi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16. "That's why Teamsters are demanding city council leadership schedule a hearing on this bill immediately."

Under the Delivery Protection Act, Amazon and other last-mile companies would be required to obtain city licenses and comply with all local, state, and federal laws. The bill would also require companies to directly employ their drivers, putting an end to Amazon's exploitative Delivery Service Provider (DSP) model across the five boroughs.

"This bill is being backed emphatically by the labor movement and our allies because it's a critical part of how our city is finally addressing income inequality," said New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO President Brendan Griffith. "The energy, momentum, and will of the people are on our side, and there's no reason we can't get this done quickly."

The bill reached a supermajority less than six weeks after introduction. It comes amid revelations that Amazon illegally fired over 100 unionized workers at the DBK4 facility in Queens and terminated 14,000 office employees, many via text message.

"This is more than a law," said Luc Albert Rene, an Amazon Teamster from DBK4. "It's about guaranteeing that the logistics workers who power New York's economy have an equitable standard of living and basic rights on the job. Amazon Teamsters will never stop fighting until this company ends its abuse and retaliation against drivers."

"Amazon has shown that it's a corporate parasite whose only priority is profit — no matter the cost to workers, businesses, and the communities it operates in," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "If Amazon wants to do business in New York, it needs to follow the law, and Teamsters will fight to make sure that happens."

