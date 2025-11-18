TEAMSTERS, BALLY'S SIGN NEUTRALITY AGREEMENT FOR CASINO WORKERS

Card Check Partnership Clears the Way for Teamsters Representation

BLACK HAWK, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major win for the gaming industry, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and Bally's have reached a landmark neutrality agreement, guaranteeing a fair and direct path to Teamsters representation through card check for a wide variety of casino workers.

"The Teamsters Union and Bally's Black Hawk have come together on an agreement that puts working people first. This is how you raise standards across an entire industry — by giving workers the freedom to unionize without fear," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Bally's workers are the heart and soul of the company. Now they'll have the ability to secure the protection, strength, and long-term benefits that come with being Teamsters as they continue to ensure Bally's remains successful for generations to come."

Under the new card check process, Bally's workers in Black Hawk, Colorado, will be able to choose union representation with the Teamsters simply by signing authorization cards. Once a majority of workers in a given unit sign cards, Bally's will automatically recognize the group as Teamsters.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally's Corporation. "This agreement reflects our commitment to listening, learning, and working together with the Teamsters to support our employees and the communities where we live and operate."

Through this cooperative framework, Bally's and the Teamsters will continue to encourage problem-solving and joint progress for casino workers, ensuring shared goals of stronger workplaces, thriving communities, and long-term opportunities remain at the center of these joint efforts.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Bally's Black Hawk operates three premier casino properties in Black Hawk, Colorado, offering a unified experience for guests and employees alike. The three casinos feature more than 540 slots, 33 table games, and a premier poker room.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters