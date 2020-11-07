Teamsters: Biden-Harris Victory Is A Win For Workers In 2020 Election

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local election officials are continuing to do the very important work of counting every vote so that the intention of every American voter is heard in this election. But even as that process moves forward in several states, it has become clear that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.

The Teamsters want to congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their hard-fought victory. This union endorsed it because the Biden-Harris campaign put forward a bold pro-worker agenda that will enhance the ability of hardworking Americans to join together and collectively bargain for better pay and working conditions. They also will prioritize pension reform to boost workers and retirees and will do more to protect the more than one million essential Teamsters on the job during this coronavirus pandemic.

"It is vital that every voter is heard in this campaign, and that is being done," General President Jim Hoffa said. "Our union worked hard to elect candidates that will stand with working families. We look forward to working with President-elect Biden to make our nation a better place for all working Americans."

Though the election was contentious and hard-fought, now is the time to come together to ensure that our nation moves forward on a path that ensures workers are protected on the job and earn the wages, benefits and retirement security that they deserve.

