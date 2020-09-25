Teamsters Call For Comment Extension For Proposed Worker Classification Rule

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters today are joining with labor allies in seeking additional time to comment on a proposed U.S. Department of Labor rule that would change the interpretation of employee status under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) to make it easier for companies to classify their workers as independent contractors and therefore, not be covered by federal minimum wage and overtime laws.

As part of rulemaking, the public has 30 days from a rule being published in the Federal Register to comment. The Teamsters are joining the National Employment Law Project and others in asking for the comment period to be extended to 60 days due to the wide-ranging changes it proposes. The Teamsters will be filing comments opposing the proposed rule.

"For years, the Teamsters have been leaders in standing up for workers at the nation's ports and construction sites that have been taken advantage of due to unscrupulous employers," Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa said. "This is no time for the Labor Department to try and ram through changes that would hurt workers just trying to support their families."

The Teamsters understand there are workers who are legitimately classified as independent contractors, but this proposed rule would leave millions of hardworking Americans already struggling to get by with less pay in their pockets and no access to unemployment pay, paid sick leave and workers compensation during a pandemic. At a time when income inequality is already rampant, this change would exacerbate it.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

