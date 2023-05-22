TEAMSTERS CALL ON CSX TRANSPORTATION TO END LOCKOUT IN BALTIMORE

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

22 May, 2023, 14:18 ET

BALTIMORE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a week, 40 Teamster Carhaulers in Baltimore have been locked out at the CSX railhead in Annapolis Junction, Md.

The lockout began on May 9 after negotiations broke down between Auto Warehousing Company (AWC) and Teamsters Local 355.

"We will not allow CSX to disrupt the lives of our members and inflict hardship on innocent families," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "This company's reckless actions have far-reaching consequences. Teamsters denounce this deplorable corporate behavior. We will hold CSX accountable."

The Teamsters are calling CSX and its subsidiary, TDSI, to immediately end the lockout by bidding the work to a responsible contractor.

"Teamsters have worked for decades to keep operations running safely and smoothly at CSX, only to be disregarded by a company that puts profits over people. Our members and their families will receive the support of the entire Teamsters Union in this fight. CSX must learn to care for workers instead of blindly pursuing profits," said Avral Thompson, Teamsters Carhaul Director and Central Region International Vice President. "The Annapolis Junction yard has long been a model for properly unloading vehicles from the rail. CSX should be ashamed."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

SMART & FINAL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

BOB FISHER APPOINTED TEAMSTERS AIRLINE DIVISION DEPUTY DIRECTOR

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.