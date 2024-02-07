TEAMSTERS CALL ON LAWMAKERS TO PASS TEMP BILL

Legislation Proposes Critical Protections for New York Workers Amid Rising Temperatures

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Teamsters were joined by their allies at the New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health, La Colmena, the National Employment Law Project, the Retail Wholesale Department Store Union (RWDSU), and WE ACT for Environmental Justice in calling on the New York Senate and General Assembly to pass the Temperature Extreme Mitigation (TEMP) Act (S1604/A8935).

"I'd like to thank Senate Labor Chair Jessica Ramos, Assembly Labor Chair Harry Bronson, and Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford for their leadership on this issue and dedication to the millions of New Yorkers that will benefit from this bill," said Tom Gesualdi, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16. "By enacting the TEMP Act, we ensure that protections are consistently put into effect, safeguarding the well-being of our workforce both in the present and for generations to come."

The TEMP Act will require employers to safeguard their workers from the hazards of extreme weather conditions by providing access to hydration, air conditioning, warmth or shade, and other protections from the elements.

"Our workers and communities face dire consequences without immediate action," said Jeffrey Brylski, President of Teamsters Joint Council 46. "From lost workdays to the increased risk of injuries and illnesses, the toll on both workers and our state's economy is alarming. The potential loss of life and the long-term health implications cannot be ignored."

"We've been able to secure these protections for our members in national contracts. Now, we're doing everything in our power to make sure every worker in the state has a similar standard of occupational safety," said Thomas Quackenbush, President of Teamsters Joint Council 18. "In the face of escalating temperatures and the undeniable impact on our members, it is imperative that we implement robust precautions. Nobody should fall ill on the job over something so easily preventable."

