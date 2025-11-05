TEAMSTERS CELEBRATE SUCCESSFUL PASSAGE OF ILLINOIS TRANSIT FUNDING BILL

Comprehensive Legislation Prevents Service Cuts, Job Loss, Economic Stagnation

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Mark Wallace, President of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen; Tony Cardwell, President of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes; and Thomas W. Stiede, President of Teamsters Joint Council 25:

"The passage of SB2111 HA3 by the Illinois legislature is a colossal victory. This is a comprehensive solution that creates viable, long-term sources of revenue for public transportation, implements reforms that will improve transit agencies, and most importantly averts major service cuts, layoffs, or concessions.

"Public transportation drives economic growth, increased environmental sustainability, and improvements to quality of life. This is a benefit to everyone throughout Illinois regardless of how often they utilize buses and trains. For that reason, we extend our sincerest gratitude to the coalition of elected officials, riders, and especially rank-and-file union members who worked so hard to solve this problem.

"As many other states across the country face public transit funding challenges of their own, we hope they can look to Illinois as a model for how to address them in the best way possible."

SB2111 HA3 now goes to Gov. JB Pritzker, who has said he will sign it into law.

