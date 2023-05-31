TEAMSTERS COMMEND CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY FOR PASSING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE BILL, AB 316

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

31 May, 2023, 21:20 ET

Bipartisan Legislation Advances to State Senate, Bill Requires Human Operator for AVs Weighing Over 10,000 Pounds

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Assembly Bill 316 (AB 316), a Teamster-supported bill that would require a trained human operator in autonomous vehicles weighing over 10,000 pounds, overwhelmingly passed the California State Assembly today with strong bipartisan support. It now heads to the State Senate.

Assembly passage of AB316 comes as the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is considering a regulatory framework that would allow for autonomous vehicles (AV) over 10,000 pounds to hit the road, possibly by 2024, without consent from the legislature. It is undemocratic for such a sweeping public policy change to be implemented by the DMV. 

AB316 will keep California roads safe and protect good-paying jobs. The bill, first introduced in January, is authored by California Assembly Members Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), Asm. Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), Asm. Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale), and Asm. Ash Kalra (D-San Jose).

"I am thrilled that over 60 of my Assembly colleagues supported AB 316 on the floor today. This joint effort with the Teamsters and Labor Federation will slow the profit-motivated drive to human-less trucking by putting the Legislature between venture capital, well-paid jobs and public safety," said Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters). "We will continue to fight to protect our expert trucking workforce. We will continue to fight to protect the traveling public. The road ahead will not be easy and we'll need every working Californian to join the fight to have this bill become law this year."

"California highways are an unpredictable place, but as a Teamster truck driver of 13 years, I'm trained to expect the unexpected. I know how to look out for people texting while driving, potholes in the middle of the road, and folks on the side of the highway with a flat tire. We can't trust new technology to pick up on those things," said Fernando Reyes, Commercial Driver and Teamsters Local 350 member. "My truck weighs well over 10,000 pounds. The thought of it barreling down the highway with no driver behind the wheel is a terrifying thought, and it isn't safe. AB 316 is the only way forward for California."

Reports of AV crashes and AV-related deaths have become increasingly common, with passenger vehicles weighing far less than a heavy-duty truck. Given these serious reports, it is no surprise that the general public has become increasingly fearful and skeptical of automated vehicles. A March 2023 study from the American Automobile Association (AAA) found that nearly 70 percent of Americans are afraid of fully self-driving cars, a significant increase from previous years. Similarly, in April 2023, more than 70 percent of Texas residents reported that they would be scared to share the road with a driverless semi-truck or tractor-trailer.

AB 316 is strongly supported by the Teamsters Union and the California Labor Federation. California 2024 Senate candidates Reps. Katie Porter (D-47), Adam Schiff (D-30), and Barbara Lee (D-13), as well as San Francisco Mayor London Breed, have also announced their support for AB 316.

"We need AB 316 to pass because we can't trust big tech companies to look out for the best interest of Californians," said Randy Cammack, President of Teamsters Joint Council 42. "Not a single one of these AV companies have demonstrated that they have a safe product, are committed to retraining workers displaced by automation, or that they will create more middle class jobs than they destroy. These companies are against AB 316 because they're looking out for their bottom line, and workers need elected officials to look out for theirs."

"AB 316 continues to secure strong bipartisan support because safety and good jobs are not partisan issues; these are the fundamentals that all Californians care about," said Jason Rabinowitz, President of Teamsters Joint Council 7. "Today's vote is a critical win for AB 316, and we look forward to continuing to work with our state's electeds across both sides of the aisle to ensure this bill is a legislative priority for our State Senate. We will be paying close attention to who is with us and against us on this bill."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Sean Nesmith, (678) 467-4306
[email protected] 

Matthew McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS URGE PASSAGE OF THE FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY ACT OF 2023

TEAMSTERS CONDEMN PLAN TO RAISE FEDERAL LIMITS ON MAXIMUM TRUCK WEIGHTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.