TEAMSTERS COMMEND COUNCILMEMBER HUGO SOTO-MARTINEZ FOR MOTION TO PROVIDE OVERSIGHT OVER LOS ANGELES ROBOTAXIS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

26 Oct, 2023, 19:40 ET

Union Urges Council to Pass Proposal Unanimously

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding Los Angeles City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez for introducing a motion yesterday that urges the State of California to address public safety concerns surrounding autonomous vehicles and to regulate the expansion of robotaxis in the city.

"It is critical that the city council prioritize public safety ahead of the interests of big tech companies seeking to use public roadways as testing grounds for unsafe technology. The Teamsters are grateful to Councilmember Soto-Martinez for introducing this important motion to demand serious oversight of autonomous vehicles in Los Angeles," said Chris Griswold, Teamsters International Vice President At-Large and President of Teamsters Joint Council 42. "Autonomous vehicles have proven that they are not ready for primetime, and we simply cannot afford to have this unsafe technology on our streets jeopardizing public safety. We urge the Los Angeles City Council to pass this motion without delay." 

The motion calls attention to the fact that public officials and California residents have legitimate concerns about the ongoing safety problems associated with the hasty introduction of robotaxis, such as Waymo, on public roadways. The recent expansion of Waymo in Los Angeles has been met with both apprehension and outrage. On Wednesday, the Teamsters and other community groups protested outside the headquarters of Google, the parent company of Waymo, to highlight ongoing safety concerns associated with robotaxis.

"These machines won't just put millions of good-paying, union jobs at risk – they pose a serious threat to pedestrian safety," said Soto-Martinez. "We need actual regulations on robotaxis, and we should not be putting lives at risk by allowing our city to be a test subject for the tech industry."

The motion also urges the Los Angeles City Attorney to support a re-hearing of the California Public Utilities Commission's recent decision to permit the expansion of robotaxis in San Francisco. Waymo's primary competitior, Cruise, had its license to operate in the state suspended after it lied during an investigation by the California Dept. of Motor Vehicles about an incident where one of its robotaxis dragged a woman for 20 feet.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: 
Matt McQuaid (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS AND ALLIES RALLY AGAINST UNSAFE WAYMO ROBOTAXIS IN LOS ANGELES

TEAMSTERS AND ALLIES RALLY AGAINST UNSAFE WAYMO ROBOTAXIS IN LOS ANGELES

The Teamsters, labor leaders, public safety officials, and concerned citizens today held a rally outside of Google's Southern California HQ to...
RED CROSS ORGANIZING MOMENTUM PICKS UP STEAM IN CALIFORNIA

RED CROSS ORGANIZING MOMENTUM PICKS UP STEAM IN CALIFORNIA

Fixed collections workers at American Red Cross in Pleasanton have voted to join Teamsters Local 856. Pleasanton Red Cross workers join fixed...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.