TEAMSTERS COMMEND DOL FOR RE-INSTITUTING STRONG PREVAILING WAGE STANDARDS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

10 Aug, 2023, 17:27 ET

Comprehensive Update of Davis-Bacon a Huge Victory for Construction Workers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding the Dept. of Labor for its announcement that it has issued a ruling on prevailing wage standards under the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts (DBRA). The ruling will return the definition of "prevailing wage" to the standard used from 1935 to 1983, thereby requiring compensation on federally funded construction projects to be on par with a living wage for workers in a given locality.

"The methods for determining prevailing wage rates never should have been modified in the first place, so we commend Secretary Su and the Biden-Harris administration for doing right by working-class communities," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The workers on these jobs are responsible for re-building our country. They are patriots and deserve to be rewarded for their service."

In addition to returning the prevailing wage to the pre-1983 standard, the DOL ruling will also improve the prevailing wage update system so rates keep pace with actual wages, modernize regulatory language to reflect current construction industry practices, and strengthen worker protection and enforcement mechanisms to ensure employers comply with the new standards.

"With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we're experiencing a federally backed construction boom at a level that hasn't been seen since the New Deal," said Thomas Gesualdi, Teamsters Building Material and Construction Trade Division Director. "Modernizing prevailing wage standards under the DBRA is integral to making sure these investments benefit the American middle class."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877 
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS AMAZON STRIKE EXTENDS TO CENTRAL VALLEY WAREHOUSE

TEAMSTERS CALL ON FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO REFORM CORPORATE BANKRUPTCY LAWS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.