TEAMSTERS COMMEND FMSCA FOR CONSIDERATION OF WAIVER PETITIONS

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

15 Aug, 2023, 16:57 ET

Decision Could Allow States to Improve Highway Safety

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for its announcement that it will consider petitions for waivers from the agency's prior determinations that California and Washington meal and rest break rules for commercial drivers were preempted by federal hours-of-service regulations.

"FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson is taking steps in the right direction by accepting applications for waiver petitions," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "States should have the freedom to protect motorists and workers by implementing stronger meal and rest break requirements for professional drivers. This prevents tragedy – not just for commercial vehicle operators, but for everyone who uses our highways."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: 
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]   

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

