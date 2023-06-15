TEAMSTERS DEMAND AVIATION WORKER PROTECTION BE PRIORITIZED IN FAA REAUTHORIZATION BILL

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

15 Jun, 2023, 17:55 ET

Legislation Must Improve Safety, Economic Conditions for Essential Aviation Workers

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are applauding the inclusion of policies that are beneficial to aviation workers in the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act, but also call on lawmakers to revise the legislation without provisions that put pilots and the flying public at risk. Yesterday, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved the bill, which reauthorizes the Federal Aviation Administration and makes numerous policy changes that will have significant impacts on the aviation industry.

"It was good to see the inclusion of efforts to stop the outsourcing of aircraft maintenance, provide more career pathways for veterans, protect airline employees from abuse and assault, and to protect Teamster-represented manufacturing jobs from unfair competition by Chinese state owned-enterprises," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "There are, however, a few provisions that absolutely must be scrapped before this bill can move forward."

"We oppose the inclusion of changes to First Officer Qualifications via expanded simulation credits – a dangerous policy that lowers training standards for pilots," said Joe Ferreira, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "Additionally, the inclusion of a partisan amendment that would increase the mandatory retirement age for pilots represents substantial risks to the safety and operations of our airline network and threatens the U.S.'s position as the gold-standard of aviation safety. It is imperative that this poison pill language be removed from the legislation as it moves forward."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS APPLAUD NLRB RULING ON WORKER MISCLASSIFICATION

TEAMSTERS AT AMAZON WALK OUT IN HISTORIC UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.