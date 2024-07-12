TEAMSTERS DEMAND DHL RECOGNIZE CVG SORT WORKERS' RIGHT TO COLLECTIVELY BARGAIN

Workers Tell DHL to Rescind Elimination of Full-Time Positions, Improve Working Conditions

HEBRON, Ky., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sort workers at DHL's global hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are calling for the company to recognize their right to collectively bargain a union contract. A majority of the over 1,300 sort workers at DHL-CVG support joining the Teamsters.

"Today my co-workers and I, with majority support, demanded recognition from DHL to become Teamsters," said Liam Burke, a member of the CVG Sort Workers Organizing Committee. "A Teamsters contract means respect and the right to bargain on the many issues that affect us at our workplace, including favoritism, guaranteed hours, and the better pay we deserve. We are not numbers — we are human beings."

Sort workers are demanding the immediate right to negotiate a Teamsters contract after DHL left over 150 full-time workers with just 24 hours' notice to accept part-time positions or resign, despite the company continuing to bring on new hires. Workers are also calling for the provision of water and working fans to mitigate high temperatures in the workplace and the reinstatement of their wrongfully terminated co-workers.

"DHL's decision to give over 150 full-time workers just 24 hours to accept part-time positions or resign is not just unfair — it's inhumane," said Cathy Davis, a member of the CVG Sort Workers Organizing Committee. "We are demanding our right to a Teamsters contract to ensure fair treatment, safe working conditions, and job security. It's time for DHL to recognize us as Teamsters. Stop the unjust firing."

In January, DHL ramp and tug workers at CVG ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with the Teamsters following a 12-day strike. The historic contract provided significantly higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions at the facility. Sort workers at CVG are organizing to secure the same benefits and job security that are guaranteed by a Teamsters contract.

"It is unacceptable that workers who have dedicated years to this company are being given only 24 hours' notice to either accept part-time positions or resign," said Bill Hamilton, Director of the Teamsters Express Division and Teamsters Eastern Region International Vice President. "One way or another, these workers will be at the bargaining table with DHL to address their issues. The company can choose to take the easy path or the hard one. We urge the company to acknowledge these workers' rights to collective bargaining immediately."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters