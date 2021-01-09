Teamsters Denounce Assault On Democracy, Mourn Murder Of U.S. Capitol Police Officer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters join our brothers and sisters across the labor movement in condemning the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and decrying the murder of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Officer Sicknick was a member of the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee.

"This past week we witnessed an unprecedented assault on our democracy, as a mob of extremists stormed the sacred halls of the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to thwart the will of the people and prevent the certification of the Presidential election," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "This unconscionable attack on America was incited by President Trump and is the culmination of more than five years of hate, division and lies sowed by the President. We call for a full investigation into these events, and all those responsible to be held accountable."

The Teamsters Union represents more than 30,000 law enforcement officers across the United States and more than 200,000 public service employees in North America who serve as front line and essential workers.

"We mourn the death of Officer Sicknick and stand in solidarity with the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee and all public service workers in the Capitol," said Jason Rabinowitz, Director of the Teamsters Public Services Division. "The attack on our democracy failed in large part thanks to the law enforcement officers and other public service heroes who defended the Capitol and secured the electoral votes, allowing the vote of Congress to go forward."

The Teamsters are members of the North American Building Trades Union (NABTU) and support NABTU's announcement of a $100,000 reward for the arrest of suspects involved in Officer Sicknick's murder. More information can be found at NABTU.org.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information.

