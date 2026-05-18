TEAMSTERS DENOUNCE SHAM SETTLEMENT IN AMAZON JOINT EMPLOYER CASE

Union to Appeal Corrupt DSP Ruling on Behalf of Palmdale Drivers

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Amazon Division Director Randy Korgan regarding a decision by an Administrative Law Judge at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to force a settlement on Amazon workers in Amazon vs. NLRB et. al.

"Today's decision to force a corrupt settlement between Amazon and the NLRB shows that the only place workers will find justice is on the picket line. This last-minute intervention to stop a trial that Amazon was losing is a travesty of justice.

"Amazon fears that its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) model will be exposed for what it is: a scam to avoid accountability as the joint employer of its drivers. This is why Amazon spent $25 million on union-busting in 2025 alone. This is also why Amazon is trying to dismantle the NLRB while simultaneously hiding behind it.

"Less than two years ago, NLRB Region 31 determined that Amazon delivery drivers from Teamsters Local 396, ostensibly employed by Battle Tested Strategies in Palmdale, Calif., were in fact jointly employed by Amazon. This settlement does absolutely nothing to address the merits of that case and punishes the workers most harmed by Amazon's unfair labor practices. It is a slap on the wrist for the most egregious anti-labor corporation on the planet and shows that Amazon cannot win on the facts.

"This is one case that doesn't set a precedent, and there are dozens of others just like it that Amazon will have to face. Our growing movement of Amazon Teamsters will continue to hold this company accountable through direct action until it ends its corrupt DSP model. Amazon can hide from the courtroom, but it can't hide from the Teamsters. We will never give up on our commitment to protect workers and will be pursuing all legal options in response to this settlement."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters