TEAMSTERS END STRIKE AT CENCORA/AMERISOURCEBERGEN, SECURE NEW CONTRACT ADDRESSING WORKERS' CONCERNS

California Warehouse Workers Prevail Against Pharmaceutical Giant

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a month on the picket line, Teamsters Local 150 members have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year agreement, bringing an end to the strike at Cencora (formerly known as AmerisourceBergen). The new contract addresses workers' concerns over wages, health care, and paid time off.

"This was a hard fight, but everybody got something they wanted in the end. Now, morale is higher than ever and we're ready to get back to work," said Weun Choy, a 17-year warehouse worker at the company.

Choy and his co-workers went on strike March 10 after months of contentious negotiations for a fair contract. Highlights of the new agreement include a new Teamsters health care plan that will save Local 150 members hundreds of dollars a month, improvements to the company's wage progression, and additional paid time off.

"Our members fought hard and stayed on the line together the entire time. They've never been through something like this before, and it was incredible to see their solidarity in action. We're very proud of them," said Dale Wentz, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 150. "We want to thank the O'Brien-Zuckerman administration for their tremendous support throughout the strike. They had our backs the entire time."

"Local 150 members sent a strong message that they were ready and willing to stand up to the disrespect," said Peter Finn, President of Joint Council 7 and Teamsters Western Region International Vice President. "This dedicated group took action and made their voices heard. They grew stronger every day. The company had no choice but to cave to their demands."

Cencora/AmerisourceBergen is the third-largest pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution company globally and ranks 11th on the Fortune 500 list of wealthiest companies in the U.S. The Teamsters represent workers at distribution centers in Seattle, Columbus, Ohio, Amityville, N.Y., and Puerto Rico.

"Today's strike victory in Sacramento underscores the power workers have when they stand together for what's right," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Teamsters will always stand up to bad employers, and our members will continue to fight back against this corporate giant to put an end to the rampant greed and disrespect."

