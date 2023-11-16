TEAMSTERS END TIERED HEALTH CARE AT ANHEUSER-BUSCH, RESTORE RETIREE BENEFITS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

16 Nov, 2023, 18:19 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under concentrated pressure from Teamster members and the negotiating committee for more than a week, Anheuser-Busch has reached a tentative agreement with the union to restore retirement benefits for active and retired members and permanently end an unfair tiered structure to health care for active employees.

The significant gains are key issues for the Teamsters during negotiations for a new contract with the beer giant. The tentative agreement on health care and retirement follows strong actions by the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee to stop bargaining last week until Anheuser-Busch took worker demands seriously.

The new language restores retiree health benefits lost under the two prior contracts and protects those benefits going forward by placing the benefits solely in the control of the Teamsters. The unfair tiered structure for active employee health care created under the expiring contract will come to an end. Anheuser-Busch will put $50.7 million over four years into a fund to secure benefits for Teamsters retiring under the new agreement and for contracts thereafter.

"As we proved at UPS, the Teamsters Union is not going to settle for two-tier systems that unfairly pit our members against one another or deprive workers of the wages and benefits they've earned," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "This tentative agreement is a resounding victory for our rank-and-file members fighting tooth-and-nail for a record contract at Anheuser-Busch. But there is more ground to cover to make sure workers are protected and respected at this company. The fight is not over."

"With this tentative agreement, we acknowledge the contributions of members who came before us and honor the hard work of our current and future members by securing retirement benefits that cannot be eliminated or eroded in future negotiations. The company is pre-funding these benefits," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "With this victory at the table, Anheuser-Busch Teamsters will not have to worry about their retirement benefits being there when they need them. When Teamsters fight, we win. And the union is eager to achieve the same outcome on other issues critical to our members as negotiations continue with Anheuser-Busch."

In addition to restoring and securing retiree benefits, the Teamsters ended a two-tier health care plan for active members that unfairly cost new hires at Anheuser-Busch thousands of dollars more than longer tenured workers. Under the tentative agreement, all Anheuser-Busch Teamsters will enroll in the same Teamster-controlled high-quality health care plans.

"Under the current setup, so many of my co-workers are forced to pay more for inferior health care," said Dorian Gillespie, a machine operator with Teamsters Local 947 in Jacksonville, Florida, who is participating in negotiations. "I love my job. But with the way things are going in the economy, everything is more expensive. We need affordable, quality health care. And now we're going to get it."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610 
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

NY TEAMSTERS: KEEP ROBOTAXIS OFF OUR STREETS

NY TEAMSTERS: KEEP ROBOTAXIS OFF OUR STREETS

In response to news that the Google autonomous vehicle (AV) subsidiary Waymo is looking to expand its operations into New York in the near future,...
TEAMSTERS DEMAND CPUC COMMISSIONER JOHN REYNOLDS RESIGN AMID ROBOTAXI SAFETY CRISIS

TEAMSTERS DEMAND CPUC COMMISSIONER JOHN REYNOLDS RESIGN AMID ROBOTAXI SAFETY CRISIS

Following the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) decision to halt the autonomous vehicle company Cruise's robotaxi permit in San...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Labor & Union

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.