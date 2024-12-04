TEAMSTERS FILE CHARGES AGAINST COSTCO

Wholesale Giant Commits Flagrant Unfair Labor Practices, Blatantly Disregards Collective Bargaining Agreement

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters have filed multiple unfair labor practice charges against Costco for blatantly violating federal labor law and the national master agreement in a calculated effort to undermine workers' rights and disrupt the collective bargaining process.

In the past 48 hours, Costco's upper management has escalated its illegal and reckless behavior. The company expelled union representatives from stores, harassed and intimidated workers for wearing Teamsters buttons and attire, sent employees home, and even changed locks on union bulletin boards after the company removed literature and blocked the Teamsters from providing future updates.

"The lawless and outrageous behavior from Costco's corporate executives will not be tolerated," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "A company that claims to be "worker-friendly" does not trample on federal labor law or contract rights to intimidate workers. Costco's executives are showing their true colors – greedy, deceitful, and anti-worker. The company has sold its soul to Wall Street greed, and the Teamsters will bring the full weight of our union to hold it accountable."

Once celebrated for its "pro-worker" image, Costco is now prioritizing Wall Street profits over its workforce, betraying both its stated values and the workers who built the company into the world's third-largest retailer.

"If Costco thinks it can intimidate the Teamsters or derail the bargaining process, they are sorely mistaken," said Tom Erickson, Teamsters Warehouse Division Director. "The company's illegal actions will only strengthen our resolve to fight back. This is a war they will ultimately regret starting."

Negotiations for a new national master agreement covering more than 18,000 Costco Teamsters nationwide will resume next week. Talks were suspended in August after Costco refused to remain neutral in their employees' legally protected right to form a union or agree to a card check process, which would have allowed nonunion workers to join the Teamsters without facing threats or interference from the company.

"The Teamsters will not back down from this fight," O'Brien said. "Costco's blatant disregard for its obligations under federal law and our contract is not just illegal – it's a shameless betrayal of every worker who built this company."

