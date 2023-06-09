TEAMSTERS FILE LAWSUIT AGAINST CAPE AIR AND REPUBLIC AIRWAYS

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

09 Jun, 2023, 14:58 ET

Employer Unlawfully Imposes Non-Compete Clauses, Fines on Pilots

INDIANAPOLIS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters have filed a lawsuit against Republic Airways and Cape Air for unlawfully requiring pilots to sign employment contracts with non-compete clauses that impose penalties ranging from $100,000 to $250,000.

The lawsuit asserts the employment contracts are an attempt by the airlines to change pilots' working conditions unilaterally, in violation of federal labor law under the Railway Labor Act. The suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

"The contracts that pilots at these two companies are forced to sign as a condition of employment are unlawful and we fully expect to win in court," said Josh LeBlanc, President of Teamsters Local 357 and a Republic Airways pilot. "These punishing non-compete agreements are not a solution for the labor supply problem that these employers created of their own accord."

The non-compete clauses that the companies are forcing on pilots require them to work at Republic Airways for a minimum of two years. In addition to the financial penalties, the pilots are barred from flying professionally for up to a year.

"If these companies are having a hard time recruiting pilots, then they should do what nearly every other airline has done in a competitive job market – increase wages and benefits," said Joe Muckle, President of Teamsters Local 1224. "Trying to retain professional pilots by handcuffing them with bogus contracts is illegal and bad business, which is why no other airline is doing this. The Teamsters will fight this with the full force of our union."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: 
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877 
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS, ABF REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW CONTRACT

O'BRIEN: SCOTUS ATTACKS ALL U.S. WORKERS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.