TEAMSTERS FLIGHT ATTENDANTS REACH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH SUN COUNTRY

Tentative Contract Includes Substantial Wage and Benefit Increases for Over 700 Workers

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An agreement in principle has been reached for a new tentative contract between Teamsters Local 120 and ultra low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines, protecting more than 700 flight attendants.

"Congratulations to Sun Country Teamsters for reaching a tentative agreement at the carrier. This is a major step towards winning the contract our members deserve," said Chris Griswold, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "For years, Sun Country has treated employees as cheap and temporary labor. Sun Country Teamsters have now broken that cycle."

Contract negotiations with Sun Country began in 2019 and entered federal mediation in December 2023. Last August, Teamsters voted by a 99 percent margin to authorize a strike against Sun Country if negotiations continued into this year.

The tentative agreement includes an average wage increase of nearly 22 percent, increased company contributions to Teamsters retirement plans, and additional language protecting flight attendants who are scheduled to work during holidays. Sun Country flight attendants will participate in a ratification vote in the coming weeks.

"Sun Country Teamsters were united and determined to fight for the contract they deserve," said Tom Erickson, Local 120 President and Teamsters Central Region International Vice President. "This tentative agreement is a testament to our members' hard work and dedication. All Sun Country Teamsters should be proud to support this contract offer."

The Sun Country Local 120 Bargaining Committee will soon complete the offer's final language and distribute the tentative agreement to the membership.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters .

Media Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters