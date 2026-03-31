TEAMSTERS GENERAL PRESIDENT SEAN M. O'BRIEN TO JOIN STRIKING HENRY FORD GENESYS NURSES

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Mar 31, 2026, 06:00 ET

Teamsters Stand Strong in Fight for Fair Return-to-Work Agreement

GRAND BLANC, Mich., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will join striking nurses and case workers at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital on the picket line on Tuesday, March 31 at 9 a.m. to show Teamsters will not tolerate this employers' illegal behavior.

The group of over 750 nurses and case workers is represented by Teamsters Local 332 and has been on an unfair labor practice strike since Sept. 1. Teamsters remain on the picket line due to this hospital's unwillingness to honor the years of service of striking nurses and agree to a fair and reasonable return-to-work agreement.

Local 332 has remained committed to reaching a deal that respects the work Teamsters nurses and case workers have dedicated to this hospital and calls on Henry Ford management to finally do the same.

WHEN:      

Tuesday, March 31

9 – 10:30 a.m.                                                            


WHO:         

Henry Ford Genesys Teamsters

Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President

Chris Swanson, Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate

Members and leaders from Local 332


WHERE:      

Henry Ford Genesys Hospital

1 Genesys Pkwy

Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Media Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS GENERAL PRESIDENT SEAN M. O'BRIEN TO JOIN STRIKING HENRY FORD GENESYS NURSES

TEAMSTERS GENERAL PRESIDENT SEAN M. O'BRIEN TO JOIN STRIKING HENRY FORD GENESYS NURSES

Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien will join striking nurses and case workers at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital on the picket line on Tuesday,...
DHL TEAMSTERS REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON STRONG NEW CONTRACT

DHL TEAMSTERS REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON STRONG NEW CONTRACT

After weeks of negotiations backed by a looming nationwide strike threat, the Teamsters National Negotiating Committee has reached a strong tentative ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics