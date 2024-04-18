Teamsters Health & Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity selects apree health for Member Healthcare Engagement and Navigation

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Health & Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity has selected apree health as its healthcare engagement and navigation solution to bring apree's best-in-class technology and services to its 16,000 members and dependents.

apree health delivers a single, integrated solution centered on connecting people to high-quality care by combining advocacy with navigation. Leveraging over a decade of experience, the apree model helps people achieve better health and lower their total cost of care by getting to know the member through vast amounts of data and engaging them in care through personalized, data-driven recommendations.

Through a digital app, members will be able to search for high-quality care in their area, navigate benefits programs through a single front door, and earn rewards for engaging in care. The app will also generate a personalized profile for each member, recommending next best actions to support their wellness. Members can use the chat or call function to interact with apree health's human Care Guides for help with care coordination, recommendations for accessing care, understanding claims and more.

"At the Fund, we prefer to 'ride the crest of the wave' in choosing our vendor partners. Seeing the vast amount of benefits all in one place with the apree model, it was a no-brainer to contract with them," said Maria Scheeler, Executive Director at Health & Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity. "Our benefit plan offers so many carved-out money saving benefits that having an app and all those benefits in one place, it will help steer our members around the rich benefit they have. The carved-out benefits are money saving opportunities for the Fund and very member-focused so it's a win-win solution. We are so excited with this partnership and we can't wait to have this benefit up and live in late 2024."

About apree health

apree health combines advocacy and navigation with advanced primary care delivery to understand individuals' health risks, challenges and goals; engage them with personalized outreach and recommendations; and manage their care by providing an integrated and coordinated care experience. This unique model helps patients achieve better health, lowers the total cost of care and improves the experience for individuals, employers and health plans.

About Health & Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity

The Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity was established in 1951. Funds have approximately 45 employees, who administer benefits for tens of thousands of Teamster members and dependents in several states, primarily, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The Health and Welfare Fund provides benefits for approximately 16,000 employees and dependents. In 2022, the Health and Welfare Fund paid more than $ 117 million in benefits. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund's net assets available for benefits exceeded $155 million.

