Vera Whole Health Launches Newest Primary Care Clinic in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, Wash., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vera Whole Health announced the opening of its seventh advanced primary care clinic in the Western Washington region located in Tacoma, Washington.

With the rising costs of healthcare and the need for more efficient and sustainable models, Vera Whole Health's care centers offer a proven alternative to traditional healthcare systems, by providing whole-person care in an advanced primary care setting. This includes leveraging data-driven insights about each member, and integrating multi-functional care teams, such as health coaching, behavioral health clinicians and diabetes educators into the primary care setting. Vera Whole Health has a proven record of reducing total cost of care, while providing a best-in-class member experience with a net promoter score of 86, which is 52 points higher than the average healthcare experience.

"At Vera Whole Health, we believe that healthcare should be more than just treating symptoms. It's about building strong relationships with our patients, understanding their unique biopsychosocial needs, and working together towards better health outcomes," said Dr. Kevin Wang, Chief Medical Officer at Vera Whole Health. "Whether you're looking to improve member benefits, increase member satisfaction and engagement, or lower an employer's total cost of care, Vera Whole Health's model provides over 12 years of proven results in Western Washington."

Vera's advanced primary care model aims to deliver a superior member experience, offering longer appointments, expanded accessibility through same and next-day appointment availability, as well as in-person and virtual care options. The introduction of the Tacoma clinic was built as a result of Vera Whole Health's partnership with the Cement Masons and Plasterers Health and Welfare Trust. It will also broaden access points for current members, including the Seattle Children's Hospital employees and many others. In addition, it aligns with a larger trend towards value-based care and improved cost sustainability for Western Washington.

The new clinic, along with the other clinics in the Western Washington area are now accepting new employers and Taft-Hartley groups. For more information on this new, value-based advanced primary care model and how it can positively impact your organization, please contact Katie Christiansen at [email protected] .

About Vera Whole Health

Vera Whole Health has been a provider of healthcare in the Western Washington for over 12 years, delivering advanced primary care to its members. Their footprint includes seven clinics located throughout Everett, Seattle, Kirkland, Tukwila, and now, Tacoma. They offer a best-in-class care experience with increased access including same and next day appointments, longer appointment times, care coordination and an integrated care team with services including health coaching, behavioral health, nutrition education and more. The member experience combines an integrated digital navigation experience with advanced primary care to deliver better health outcomes, and significantly lower the total cost of care.

Vera Whole Health merged with digital health innovator Castlight Health in 2022 under the parent brand, apree health. Both companies were founded in 2008. apree health partners with top U.S. employers, leading provider groups, and some of the country's largest, most progressive health plans. www.apreehealth.com

SOURCE apree health