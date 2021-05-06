Teamsters Honor Health Care Workers During National Nurses Week, National Hospital Week

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union is proud to honor nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, and all health care workers during National Hospital Week, May 9-15.

"On behalf of the 1.4 million members of the Teamsters Union, I want to send our deepest thanks and gratitude to all health care workers. Over this past year, during a global pandemic, Americans have witnessed just how significant health care workers are in getting patients the critical care they need," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "Teamster health care workers show great care and compassion for patients and their loved ones during their most trying of times, and for that, we are truly grateful."

"We cannot thank health care workers enough after this past year's seemingly never-ending COVID-19 surges. They work to alleviate pain and take care of patients with professionalism, sacrificing of themselves to help others," said Nina Bugbee, Director of the Teamsters Health Care Division. "It takes every person in the hospital and medical setting—including an interdisciplinary health care team of Teamsters—to provide excellent care. We are so proud of and commit to always protecting health care workers to the fullest extent through providing strong representation."

The Teamsters Union represents virtually every profession in the health care industry, including nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, CT and ultrasound technologists, emergency room technicians, blood collection specialists at American Red Cross and other medical facilities, along with many more classifications of health care workers, all of whom are vital to public health.

