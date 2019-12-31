Teamsters Joint Council 7 Supports AB5, Denounces Lawsuit By Uber And Postmates

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Joint Council 7 President and International Vice President Rome Aloise on the lawsuit filed by Uber and Postmates this week challenging Assembly Bill 5 (AB5).

"The Teamsters Union, and thousands of Teamster members in California, strongly supported the passage of AB5 to protect workers from the illegal practice of misclassification.

"It's comes as no surprise that companies like Uber and Postmates would challenge a law that brings fairness to workers and puts an end to wage theft.

"Misclassification has always been illegal and AB5 makes it harder for employers to continue the illegal practice of misclassifying their employees as independent contractors. Misclassified workers lose out on pay they've earned, benefits, Social Security and workers' compensation in the event of an injury. Meanwhile, the State of California loses out on tax revenue, high-road companies suffer, and the costs are passed on to the citizens and workers of California.

"It's clear that this is a case of greedy corporations pulling all stops to avoid complying with the law.

"The Teamsters Union and broader labor movement stand with workers and will continue to fight back against any and all assaults on workers' rights."

Teamsters Joint Council 7 represents 150,000 members and retirees in Northern California, the Central Valley and Northern Nevada.

