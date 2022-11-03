Teamsters Launch Calibrate Apprenticeship Program

Apprenticeship Program Between Teamsters, United Airlines Will Grow and Diversify Aircraft Technician Pipeline

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters and United Airlines proudly announce the launch of Calibrate, an in-house apprenticeship program for non-licensed Teamsters to acquire new skills and become FAA-licensed Airframe and Powerplant Technicians at United.

"Employers and unions must be real partners to improve the lives of hardworking people — those workers who embody the union and make their employers so successful," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Calibrate helps us put this partnership model into practice. This apprenticeship program creates more opportunities for a diverse and inclusive workforce. It also enables workers to gain more seniority in the Teamsters and best showcase our strong union benefits to the next generation of workers."

Calibrate is scheduled to start later this month in Houston. The joint effort aims to train more than 1,000 workers as aviation technicians by 2026, ensuring that at least half of all workers trained are women and people of color.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for non-licensed Teamsters to grow and provide a better quality of life for their families," said Teamsters Airline Division Representative Chris Moore.

Over the course of 36 months, participants in the program will "earn and learn," getting paid while completing a full-time training process to become Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs). They will focus on obtaining certification through hands-on work and mentorship of current United technicians.

"I am proud of the job the Teamsters Airline Division staff did to help create a program that will benefit our members who want to get their license while also protecting our current Aircraft Maintenance Technicians' work, wages, and benefits," said Teamsters Airline Division Director Joe Ferreira.

Initial opportunities will be offered to active Teamsters through the contractual bidding procedure. More details about that process and the eligibility requirements can be found here. This approach will create new hiring opportunities in the Utility Specialist Craft and other non-licensed Teamster bargaining unit positions. The program will also drive the need for additional technicians to mentor and train apprentices.

For information on becoming an AMT, see the FAQs or contact your Teamster Airline Division representative.

