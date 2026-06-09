TEAMSTERS-LED FASTER LABOR CONTRACTS ACT PASSES U.S. HOUSE WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Landmark Labor Law to Ensure Fair First Contracts for Workers Heads to U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives today passed the Faster Labor Contracts Act (FLCA), a Teamsters-led bill that could become the strongest new labor legislation for American workers in generations. Just three weeks prior, the discharge petition filed by Congressman Donald Norcross (D-NJ, 1st District) received the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on the landmark law that would hold employers accountable for delaying first union contracts.

"The Faster Labor Contracts Act is the most consequential labor bill to come before Congress in decades. Its bipartisan passage out of the House of Representatives is a significant milestone for millions of American workers," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The 1.3-million member Teamsters Union has worked tirelessly to build a coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who are committed to improving the lives of working people. Millions of workers at Amazon and other major companies who are fed up with being overworked, underpaid, and undervalued are organizing their unions today in record numbers. We can no longer tolerate a broken system that allows corporations to corruptly drag out negotiations and shirk their legal obligations to bargain fair first union contracts. The FLCA has a real shot to right generations of wrongs and level the playing field for workers. The Teamsters are eager for the Senate to take up this urgent legislation and ensure it lands on the President's desk."

The FLCA would amend the National Labor Relations Act to require employers to bargain with newly organized workers within 10 days of voting to form their union. Establishing a reasonable timeline for all parties to negotiate in good faith, the legislation provides a path to mediation if no agreement is reached within 90 days and a referral to arbitration to ensure first contracts can be fairly resolved.

The Senate version of the bill, introduced last year by Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), continues to gain strong bipartisan support.

"The Teamsters Union is grateful to all members of the U.S. House who had the courage to stand with workers, to put aside partisan politics, and to advance this legislation," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "Right now, hardworking Americans are forced to wait 458 days on average for their employers to stop playing games, get to the table, and negotiate first union contracts. With the full support of the Teamsters Union, the FLCA will put an end to this corporate corruption and give workers the opportunity they deserve to lead better lives and rebuild the American middle class. The Teamsters thank Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D, NY-08) and House Republicans and Democrats who did the right thing to bring this important bill to the floor. The Senate must schedule its own markup and pass the FLCA as soon as possible."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610

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SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters