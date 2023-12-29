TEAMSTERS' LEGISLATIVE REPRESENTATIVE APPOINTED TO U.S. DOT ADVISORY COMMITTEE

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

29 Dec, 2023, 14:43 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Transportation's Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) announced the appointment of Cole Scandaglia, Senior Legislative Representative and Policy Advisor for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Scandaglia, who will serve on TTAC's 27-member committee, is the Teamsters' chief policy expert on transportation issues across all modes.

TTAC will provide advice and recommendations to Secretary Buttigieg about needs, objectives, plans, and approaches for transportation innovation.

"The Teamsters are proud to have representation and a voice for our rank-and-file on this important committee. From trucking to aviation and rail, the Teamsters Union represents tens of thousands of workers in various transportation industries. We are confident that, on behalf of the Teamsters, Cole Scandaglia will help ensure that key issues for working people are addressed by the U.S. Department of Transportation," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.

"The formation of TTAC comes at a pivotal moment for Teamster members in the transportation industry. The emergence of new technologies carries the potential for increased safety at work and the creation of new jobs, but also presents dangerous risks to existing workers' jobs and conditions if not subject to thoughtful and rigorous federal oversight," Scandaglia said. "As the nation's largest and strongest transportation union, the perspective of the Teamsters is essential to these conversations, and it is my honor to represent our members' interests at the TTAC."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Also from this source

COSTCO WORKERS IN VIRGINIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

COSTCO WORKERS IN VIRGINIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Costco workers in Norfolk, Va., voted overwhelmingly yesterday to join Teamsters Local 822, marking the union's first organizing victory at the...
UNFI WORKERS IN PENNSYLVANIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

UNFI WORKERS IN PENNSYLVANIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

For the second time in under a week, drivers at United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) have voted to join the Teamsters. The 189-worker group stood strong ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.