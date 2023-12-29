TEAMSTERS' LEGISLATIVE REPRESENTATIVE APPOINTED TO U.S. DOT ADVISORY COMMITTEE

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Transportation's Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) announced the appointment of Cole Scandaglia, Senior Legislative Representative and Policy Advisor for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

Scandaglia, who will serve on TTAC's 27-member committee, is the Teamsters' chief policy expert on transportation issues across all modes.

TTAC will provide advice and recommendations to Secretary Buttigieg about needs, objectives, plans, and approaches for transportation innovation.

"The Teamsters are proud to have representation and a voice for our rank-and-file on this important committee. From trucking to aviation and rail, the Teamsters Union represents tens of thousands of workers in various transportation industries. We are confident that, on behalf of the Teamsters, Cole Scandaglia will help ensure that key issues for working people are addressed by the U.S. Department of Transportation," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien.

"The formation of TTAC comes at a pivotal moment for Teamster members in the transportation industry. The emergence of new technologies carries the potential for increased safety at work and the creation of new jobs, but also presents dangerous risks to existing workers' jobs and conditions if not subject to thoughtful and rigorous federal oversight," Scandaglia said. "As the nation's largest and strongest transportation union, the perspective of the Teamsters is essential to these conversations, and it is my honor to represent our members' interests at the TTAC."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters