TEAMSTERS LOCAL 251 DEMANDS TOWN OF TIVERTON NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH

News provided by

Teamsters Local 251

06 Jul, 2023, 18:44 ET

Teamsters Express Frustration with Lengthy Process

TIVERTON, R.I., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 251 is demanding that the Town of Tiverton stop stalling contract negotiations with its members who work in the Department of Public Works (DPW). In a letter to the Tiverton Town Council, the Teamsters raise deep concerns over union busting efforts by the Town of Tiverton, which has dragged out bargaining for a year.

Since July 2022, Teamsters and the Town of Tiverton have been in negotiations for a new contract. The employer has held workers' wages hostage, repeatedly demanding that Teamsters change health insurance providers or else they will not be eligible for raises for the next three years.

"This month marks two years since Teamsters working for the Town of Tiverton received their last raise. They work hard and the treatment they have faced is nothing short of frustrating…Workers want to be treated with dignity and respect, while also being compensated fairly for the important work they do," Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 251, wrote in the letter.

Negotiations last took place on June 29 and the employer offered no movement despite the Teamsters DPW Bargaining Committee providing flexibility. No further negotiating sessions are currently scheduled.

"While Tiverton DPW workers scrape by in these tough economic times, the town and its council continue to drag their feet. They'd rather waste thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on a union busting firm than give workers a fair contract," said Gary DaSilva, Recording Secretary and Assistant Business Agent at Teamsters Local 251. "We will not stop fighting until our members get the contract they deserve."

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,300 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsterslocal251.org.

Contact:
Matt Taibi, (401) 434-0454 x227
[email protected] 

SOURCE Teamsters Local 251

Also from this source

LAZ PARKING TEAMSTERS RATIFY AGREEMENT

TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE AT RHODE ISLAND SCHOOL OF DESIGN

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.