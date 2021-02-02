Teamsters Mourn Loss Of Slain Paratransit Driver

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are grieving the loss of Frankeye Duckett, a member of Teamsters Local 355 who was shot and killed in Baltimore last Friday. Duckett was on the job at the time of his death, working as a driver for the Maryland Transit Administration's MobilityLink Program, a transit service for people with disabilities.

"It was with a heavy heart that we learned of this senseless, horrible act of violence that took away from the world not just a Teamster brother, but a grandfather, a father, a sibling, a friend; a man who meant so much to so many," said James P. Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "We pray that those responsible for this are held accountable as swiftly and justly as possible."

"A life taken before its time is always a tragedy of immeasurable degree, but it is even more painful knowing that this was a kindhearted man who went to work every day to provide an essential service to Baltimore's most vulnerable residents, a man who served his community selflessly," said Rick Middleton, Director of the IBT Passenger Transportation Division. "We want his family to know that the Teamsters are here for them during their time of need."

As of this writing, Maryland law enforcement officials have apprehended one suspect in this crime but are still searching for another. If you know anything that could assist them in their search, please don't hesitate to call the Baltimore Police Department's anonymous crime stopper hotline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

