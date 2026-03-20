TEAMSTERS ORGANIZE THIRD IKEA LOCATION IN NORTH AMERICA

Over 190 Chicagoland Workers Join Local 179 in Major Organizing Victory

JOLIET, Ill., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 190 workers at IKEA's distribution center in Joliet, Ill., have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 179. The win marks the third successful Teamsters organizing effort at the company in North America, signaling growing momentum to unionize the world's largest furniture retailer.

"We work hard every day to keep this operation running, and we deserve respect and a say in our workplace. We knew the Teamsters could give us that voice," said Kathy Kasher, an IKEA worker and new member of Local 179. "We have long needed better pay, better benefits, and a better future for our families. We are going to go for all those things and more when we negotiate a powerful Teamsters contract."

Workers at the Joliet distribution center play a critical role in moving furniture and home goods across the Midwest and throughout the company's supply chain. IKEA reported more than $1.7 billion in net profits last year.

"We look forward to providing IKEA workers with the tough representation they deserve," said Chris Richter, President of Local 179. "I want to congratulate our newest members and stand ready to fight for better wages, benefits, and working conditions."

"IKEA workers chose to become Teamsters because they wanted a union that delivers real results when it comes to representing members and securing strong contracts," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "We are committed to helping these new members get the protections they deserve and will be ready to take on this company with the full backing of the International Union."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters