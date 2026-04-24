TEAMSTERS PICKET AMAZON FACILITIES ON BOTH COASTS OVER ILLEGAL FIRINGS

Workers in New York, Los Angeles Protest Amazon's Exploitative Business Model

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon Teamsters at DAX7 in Los Angeles have extended the picket lines from their unfair labor practice (ULP) strike to the company's DBK4 location in Queens, New York. DAX7 drivers joined Teamsters Local 396 to fight for better pay and safer working conditions last month. This week, Amazon illegally retaliated against them by cancelling the contract with their Delivery Service Partner (DSP), Next Stop.

"Amazon's callous terminations show how little this company values the hard work that these drivers do every day and agitates workers all over the country to fight," said Randy Korgan, Director of the Teamsters Amazon Division. "These DAX7 drivers are Teamsters so they can fight back. The workforce and our union will make Amazon feel the same pain that drivers do when Amazon fires them with no regard for how they are going to support their families. Amazon workers will keep organizing until they have the protections they all deserve."

"Every Amazon driver knows that our DSPs can be cut at any time. That's why we organized with the Teamsters, to fight for real job security at DAX7," said Sara Venegas, an Amazon Teamster from DAX7. "Amazon thinks we will shut up and go away, but we aren't going anywhere. We will fight tooth and nail for justice at this company."

The retaliation against DAX7 drivers follows Amazon's decision to do the exact same thing to 100 members of Teamsters Local 804 at the DBK4 facility last September. The DBK4 terminations sparked a movement in New York City to pass the Delivery Protection Act, which would require Amazon and other last-mile providers to directly hire workers who deliver in the five boroughs.

"Amazon tried to silence us the same way: in the dead of night, with zero warning. We know what it's like for Amazon to try and throw you out on the street," said Latrice Johnson, an Amazon Teamster from DBK4. "Amazon is a horrible company no matter where in the country you are, but being a Teamster means solidarity through direct action everywhere. Amazon Teamsters are taking control of our industry and changing Amazon's broken business model. It's an honor and a point of pride for us to support our brothers and sisters at DAX7."

Across the country, 10,000 Amazon workers have organized with the Teamsters at 13 facilities. Amazon Teamsters are demanding a union contract that raises wages, protects their safety, improves benefits, and guarantees job security.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters