TEAMSTERS RATIFY COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT AT ALRO STEEL

News provided by

Teamsters Local 332

22 May, 2023, 14:00 ET

Contract Vote had 100 Percent Turnout by Local 332 Members

FLINT, Mich., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With every worker participating in the ratification vote, Teamsters Local 332 members at Alro Steel have voted by a two-to-one margin to approve their most recent collective bargaining agreement. The Teamsters are responsible for processing and distributing industrial-grade steel.

"By securing the improvements included in this contract, we are ensuring a better future for our members and their families," said Dan Glass, Local 332 President. "As the 'right to work' repeal and industry-leading contracts negotiated by the Teamsters demonstrate, organized labor is still the muscle, heart, and soul of Michigan's workforce. I commend our negotiating team for their tireless efforts in reaching this agreement."

The four-year agreement contains significant improvements, including a 10 percent average wage increase in the first year of the contract, improved protections for mandatory overtime, and the maintenance of health care benefits. The workers also received ratification and attendance bonuses.

Founded in 1933, Teamsters Local 332 represents workers in industries including construction, health care, and manufacturing throughout Genesee County, Michigan. For more information, go to teamsters332.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 332

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.