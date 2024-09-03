TEAMSTERS RATIFY RECORD AGREEMENT AT GATE GOURMET, AVERT MAJOR NATIONWIDE STRIKE

Five-Year Contract Secures Better Wages, Health Care for 8,000 Airline Foodservice Workers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 8,000 airline foodservice workers at Gate Gourmet, including 3,700 Teamsters, have secured a five-year agreement that addresses key demands for wages and health care. The breakthrough follows a series of "ready to strike" rallies and a credible strike threat that forced the company to present a fair offer, averting a major nationwide strike. The new contract includes substantial wage increases and affordable health care coverage for Gate Gourmet workers at 30 airports across the U.S.

"The Teamsters' readiness to withhold our labor forced Gate Gourmet to do the right thing," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "The company knew our members were determined to get the wages and health care they have long deserved. Teamsters fight to win, and we don't break. We must always be prepared to strike any employer to get what we've rightfully earned."

The ratified contract includes an affordable union health plan that will significantly reduce costs from the previous company plan, providing workers with low copays and greater benefits. It also includes significant raises, providing workers with annual wage increases.

The agreement was reached following months of intense negotiations, political pressure, and worker actions from Teamsters and unions allies. The National Mediation Board released Gate Gourmet workers into a 30-day cooling off period at the end of June. Gate Gourmet workers were prepared to strike as early as July 30.

"Our credible strike threat was the turning point," said David Sehring, Teamsters Director of the Employee Representatives Council for Gate Gourmet. "When the company saw what they were up against, that thousands of workers were ready to walk off the job and withhold their labor, they were forced to present a fair offer. This agreement dramatically improves wages and health care. Our members have shown incredible resilience and unity throughout this process, and this agreement is a direct result of their collective strength and determination."

The union coalition is comprised of the Teamsters; Unite Here; the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers Union (BCTGM); and the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).

