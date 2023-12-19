TEAMSTERS REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT AT DHL-CVG TO END 12-DAY STRIKE

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

19 Dec, 2023, 13:15 ET

DHL-CVG Teamsters Secure Improved Wages, Benefits, Working Conditions

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 12-day unfair labor practice strike that united thousands of Teamsters in nationwide picket line extensions, the Teamsters Union has reached a tentative agreement with DHL Express to bring all members back to work. The agreement protects 1,100 ramp and tug workers of Teamsters Local 100 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) who were forced out on strike on Dec. 7.

"Picket lines established by Teamsters Local 100 were honored and held down all over this country, making clear to DHL and employers everywhere that Teamsters solidarity is a force to be reckoned with," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "'Teamsters don't cross picket lines' isn't just a saying — it means something in our union, and it works. DHL tried hard to divide us. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters stepped up and fought back. This tentative agreement is a testament to the intestinal fortitude of the rank-and-file."

DHL Teamsters nationwide stood in solidarity with members of Local 100, refusing to cross picket line extensions established by CVG workers at DHL locations throughout the United States.

As strike action continued, Teamsters representatives kept the pressure on DHL to negotiate around the clock to reach the tentative agreement. Contract improvements include enhanced workplace safety, higher wages, and better benefits. The final tentative agreement will be presented to Local 100 members at CVG for a ratification vote as soon as possible.

"Teamster members took a real stand for a better agreement and demanded that DHL, one of the world's largest and most profitable delivery logistics companies, treat its workforce with dignity and respect," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. "DHL engaged in aggressive union-busting tactics and committed numerous unfair labor practices that made the strike necessary. Members of Local 100 came out in this fight on top and helped us send a message to all workers that we can reclaim what we've earned when we fight shoulder-to-shoulder and refuse to back down."

Since DHL-CVG workers began organizing with the Teamsters, the union has filed dozens of unfair labor practices against the company with the National Labor Relations Board. Charges include retaliation against pro-union workers, surveilling workers discussing the union off site, and intimidating workers on the picket lines.

DHL members represented by Local 100 load and unload airplanes at the company's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

"This tentative agreement is a big win and provides us with a future we can look forward to. I want to thank my fellow Teamsters throughout the country who were in the trenches with us. All Teamsters, united in a common cause, helped make this possible," said Collen Snell, a Local 100 member and an Acting Ramp Lead at CVG.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610 
[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

