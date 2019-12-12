Teamsters Request Mediation On Behalf Of Republic Airways Flight Attendants

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday the International Brotherhood of Teamsters requested that the National Mediation Board (NMB) oversee negotiations for a collective bargaining agreement covering over 2,000 flight attendants at Republic Airways.

"Our members are extraordinary aviation professionals responsible for ensuring exceptional safety and customer service for thousands of passengers each and every day," said Captain David Bourne, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "We look forward to a productive conversation with the company and the NMB. I'm confident that all parties can work together to craft an agreement amenable to everyone involved."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Kara Deniz, (202) 624-6911

kdeniz@teamster.org

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

