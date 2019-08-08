Teamsters Stand in Solidarity with UFCW, Condemn Mississippi Raids on Workers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters Union stands with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) as it works to protect its members against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that are tearing families apart. Federal authorities raided two Mississippi food processing plants represented by UFCW yesterday and arrested scores of union members there.

"The Teamsters Union is speaking up in support of hardworking union members and their right to a fair and secure workplace," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "The assault on workers must stop now. We want UFCW members and all our brothers and sisters in the labor movement to know that we support you. Our strength is in our unity, and we are calling for an end to policies that hurt workers and tear families apart."

Hoffa noted that it is more important now than at any time in recent history that unions and workers stand up for workplace rights, due process and justice.

"An attack on any one worker is an attack on our shared goal of lifting up all workers in our country," Hoffa said. "We need comprehensive immigration reform, but we also need humane policies that respect workers and their families."

