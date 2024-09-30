TEAMSTERS STAND WITH THE INTERNATIONAL LONGSHOREMEN'S ASSOCIATION

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien on the failure of the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) to present an acceptable contract offer to the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA):

"The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the freight industry, stand in full solidarity with the International Longshoremen's Association as they fight for a fair and just contract with the ocean carriers represented by USMX.

"The ocean carriers are on strike against themselves after failing to negotiate a contract that recognizes the value of these workers. Our ILA brothers and sisters play a critical role in keeping the American economy running, and they deserve industry-leading wages and robust job protections for the vital work they perform.

"The U.S. government should stay the f**k out of this fight and allow union workers to withhold their labor for the wages and benefits they have earned. Any workers—on the road, in the ports, in the air—should be able to fight for a better life free of government interference. Corporations for too long have been able to rely on political puppets to help them strip working people of their inherent leverage.

"Don't forget—Teamsters do not cross picket lines. The Teamsters Union is 100 percent committed to standing with our Longshoremen brothers and sisters until they win the contract they deserve."

